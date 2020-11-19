Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $14.73 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $918,131.59 and approximately $227,671.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $14.73 or 0.00083331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00936152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00202759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00379142 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,311 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

