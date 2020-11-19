KCG Cuts Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $6.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target lowered by KCG from $8.25 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Knight Equity decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

KHTRF stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

