KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Up 107.5% in October

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBSF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. KBS Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

