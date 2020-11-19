KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.34

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 13963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several analysts recently commented on KZMYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.