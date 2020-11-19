Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 2,712,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,298,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $643.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadmon by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

