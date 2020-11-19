K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Releases Earnings Results

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 26.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,128,600). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,800.

KNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.