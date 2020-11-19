K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.
Shares of KNT opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.
In other news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,014,000. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Insiders sold a total of 502,750 shares of company stock worth $3,551,800 in the last ninety days.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.