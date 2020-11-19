Julius Genachowski Sells 15,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Sonos by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sonos by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 1,549.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 170,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.