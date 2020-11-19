JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HLLGY opened at $26.52 on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

