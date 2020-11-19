JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $16.95 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

