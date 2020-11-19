JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $68.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE CUB opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

