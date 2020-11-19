John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.77% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

