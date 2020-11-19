John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $216,000.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

