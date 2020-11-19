John B. Replogle Sells 4,000 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.16. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

