Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 1,724 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $13,688.56.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

