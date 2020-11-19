Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

JAPSY opened at $9.61 on Monday. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, credit card, and travel agency businesses.

