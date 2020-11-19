Jamal K. Muashsher Sells 5,578 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VVV stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.55.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.