Jamal K. Muashsher Sells 5,578 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VVV stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.