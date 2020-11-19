Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

