Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 44.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.