Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

