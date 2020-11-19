Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $730,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Garmin by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

