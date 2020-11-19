Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,276 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,992 shares of company stock worth $4,209,589. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.