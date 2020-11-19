Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,610 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Target stock opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

