Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $685,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

