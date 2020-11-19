Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 187,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

TROW opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

