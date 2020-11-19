ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $12.75 on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.