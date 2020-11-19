Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

