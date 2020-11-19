Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.