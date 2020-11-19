iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Short Interest Up 113.5% in October

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the October 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:EPP opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $48.13.
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile
