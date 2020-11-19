iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Short Interest Up 113.5% in October

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the October 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EPP opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

ISHARES MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore equity markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.