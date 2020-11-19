iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.84 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The ISHARES COMEX GOLD TRUST seeks to correspond generally, to the day-to-day movement of the price of gold bullion. The objective of the Gold Trust is for the value to reflect, at any given time, the price of gold owned by the Gold Trust at that time, less the expenses and liabilities of the Gold Trust.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.