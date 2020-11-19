iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of IAU opened at $17.84 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13.
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
