iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 371.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $70,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 115,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

