iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

