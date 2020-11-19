iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.42% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 296,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.97 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.