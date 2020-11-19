Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.51% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.