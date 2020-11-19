Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.