Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PID opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

