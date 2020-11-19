Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $354.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.11. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

