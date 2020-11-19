International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.52

International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 166307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

