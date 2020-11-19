International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.42.

IP stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 380.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

