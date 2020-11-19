International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

About International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley and Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation has a strategic alliance with SIMMONS EDECO to pursue oil and gas opportunities in the Mexican market primarily focused on upstream oil and gas, as well as midstream and service contract opportunities.

