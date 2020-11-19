International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $79,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

