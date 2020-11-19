International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.