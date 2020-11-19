Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53, Zacks reports. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%.

IFS opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

