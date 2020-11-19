Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

