Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

