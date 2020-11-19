Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

INTU stock opened at $354.74 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

