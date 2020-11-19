Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $23.15 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

