Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

