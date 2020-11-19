Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

