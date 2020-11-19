Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 92 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $187.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

