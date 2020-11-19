Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 73,317 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,317 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,620.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

