Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 65,022 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,022 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $76.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

